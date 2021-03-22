Bel Air nurse records song, video tribute to COVID-19 essential workers and survivors

BEL AIR — A local nurse and her band recorded a song paying tribute to COVID-19 essential workers and survivors.

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) nurse Natasha Ramirez Farr, RN, BSN, BM, and her band, Vagabond Motel, recorded the song.

Farr serves on the frontlines of the pandemic at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center (UM UCMC) in Bel Air.

The song, "Not Broken," chronicles the early frightening and exhausting days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience and adaptiveness of the essential workforce and the hope that a vaccine has provided.

It also serves as a tribute to people who sacrificed and risked so much and to the survivors of COVID-19.

"Not Broken" was written by Farr and members of Vagabond Motel: Michael Gehl, Freddie Louden, Ralph Reinoldi and Dan Esser.

You can watch the music video here and more information about the song and video may be found at vagabondmotelband.com.

“This song means so much to me. When I stepped into the recording booth, I tried to tell the story I wanted us to share. I had pictures in my head of moments at the hospital, pictures of those first weeks of the pandemic, the hard and dangerous work being done on the frontlines," Farr said. "Then, the success of witnessing those patients who have survived after being in the ICU and intubated. I have such enormous respect and gratitude for all our workers and our survivors. COVID-19 has taken a toll on all of us. There are prayers woven into my voice at moments, and I hope listeners can hear them."

Farr, a Harford County resident, has been a nurse at UM UCH since 2019 where she is a case manager in population health. She is also a former trauma nurse.

In addition to nursing, Farr spent time pursuing a classical music career. She returned to her hometown of Baltimore in 2014 after spending time at the San Francisco Opera and founded Vagabond Motel with Michael Gehl two years later.