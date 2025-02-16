Baltimore Tattoo museum hosts Tats for Tails fundraiser for BARCS animal shelter

BALTIMORE — Need some fresh ink?

Are you a fan of cats or dogs?

Great, we have the perfect Sunday combination for you.

On February 16 the Baltimore Tattoo Museum is hosting their Tats for Tails fundraiser benefiting the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter.

From 11am to 7pm nearly a dozen tattoo artists are volunteering their time to ink up as many people as possible, all for a good cause.

Here's the deal all designs, custom or flash, start at $100 with 100 percent of proceeds going towards homeless animals at the shelter.

Each artist has newer and older pre-selected designs as well.

Sometimes the lines can get busy, guests will be given a ticketed number on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Baltimore Tattoo Museum is located at 1534 Eastern Avenue.