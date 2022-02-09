Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announces upcoming free community concerts

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has three free community concerts coming up.

On February 22 at 7pm, the symphony will perform at New Shiloh Baptist Church.

The concert will feature works by Carlos Simon, Joseph Bologne, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, recognizing Black History Month.

Other shows will be held on April 26 at the B&O Railroad Museum and on June 1 at the Patterson Park Observatory.

Both will include a combination of classical favorites paired with pop music that will be performed by local rapper, Wordsmith.

Registration is required to attend each event. Visit BSOmusic.org for registration and COVID-19 policies by venue.

