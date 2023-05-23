Baltimore student from St. Joseph School-Fullerton wins handwriting competition

BALTIMORE — Is your handwriting better than a sixth grader's? One girl might make you second guess your answer.

Freya Mojica, a student at St. Joseph School-Fullerton in Baltimore, is now the sixth grade grand national champion in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

That means she's got the best cursive script of all the sixth graders in the country who entered.

Freya was honored by her school today.

Her mom says her skill is fueled by a friendly family competition.

"Her sister draws nice and she wants to be better than that so thats why I feel oh my goodness, I tell her no pressure...She said yea no pressure mommy I enjoy doing I so thats the thing I think helps her improve and do better, said Ofelia Mojica, Freya's mom.

As a grand champ, Freya gets an engraved trophy and a $500 check.

Plus, she's earned Fullerton a $1,000 Zaner-Bloser product voucher.