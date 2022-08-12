Baltimore school hosts prom for students with special needs

BALTIMORE — Prom is the quintessential coming of age dance.

As anyone who's been to one knows, there can be a lot of chaos mixed in with fun.

This makes it especially difficult for students with autism and other sensory processing sensitivities to enjoy the night.

That is why one school in Baltimore threw a prom specifically designed for students with special needs.

The Children's Guild Transformation Academy in Baltimore held its "Be A Star Prom" Friday, with 36 special needs students between the ages of 5 to 21 years old.

It had all the classic Prom staples — red carpet, student introductions, a corsage building station, a photo booth, and of course, plenty of dancing.

“I am so shocked and so proud of the school, the teachers, my grandson and I'm just so happy and overwhelmed with," grandmother Delphine Dancy said. "Him having autism, they deserve that, same thing like everybody and is really beautiful. I was crying all morning when I was getting him dressed. He just started the school so I'm happy to be a grandma for all my all the kids here, a beautiful thing. God is good."

Instead of crowning a Prom King and Queen, the school recognized each student for their individual accomplishments and what makes each of them so special.

