Baltimore man wins $25k lottery prize by playing random license plate number

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man is $25,000 richer after winning the lottery by playing a random license plate number.

Michael Jones, of Baltimore, played the Pick 5 game on October 8 at US Fuel in the 6100 Moravia Park Drive.

He was sitting at home watching a game, when he noticed one of the 50-cent tickets he bought was worth $25,000.

So, what's Michael's secret to getting lucky? License plate numbers!

Yup, Michael says he plays Pick 4 or 5 twice a day using the tag numbers of friends, family and co-workers, too.

One time, he claims to have even played the tag number of a driver that crashed into his car.

This time, the winning numbers were 84824.

“I know it was someone’s tag number, but I can’t remember whose tag number. I might have shared some of the money with them if I could remember who it was,” Michael told the lottery.