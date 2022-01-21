Baltimore County teacher wins free mortgage for a year

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A local real estate group is paying a teacher's mortgage for an entire year.

Amy Bowden bought her home near Patterson Park back in October.

She's a high school math teacher in Baltimore County, teaching everything from basic algebra to AP calculus.

She says she never wins anything and as a math teacher, she knew the odds weren't on her side.

"I had no idea what was happening," she said. "I got the call and couldn't believe it happened because I don't win things. So it was really cool to hear that and it helps a lot. The first month here was a little rough so it's helping me to build back some money that I lost."

The payment is part of Next Step Realty's 'Mortgage on the House' sweepstakes.

The group has been doing the sweepstakes every month since 2020 began.

Those who buy a home with them are entered to win the contest.