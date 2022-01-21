Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Baltimore County teacher wins free mortgage for a year

items.[0].videoTitle
Teacher wins free mortgage for a year
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:47:16-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A local real estate group is paying a teacher's mortgage for an entire year.

Amy Bowden bought her home near Patterson Park back in October.

She's a high school math teacher in Baltimore County, teaching everything from basic algebra to AP calculus.

She says she never wins anything and as a math teacher, she knew the odds weren't on her side.

"I had no idea what was happening," she said. "I got the call and couldn't believe it happened because I don't win things. So it was really cool to hear that and it helps a lot. The first month here was a little rough so it's helping me to build back some money that I lost."

The payment is part of Next Step Realty's 'Mortgage on the House' sweepstakes.

The group has been doing the sweepstakes every month since 2020 began.

Those who buy a home with them are entered to win the contest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019