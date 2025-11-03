Baltimore County preschool dedicated to educator Debbie Phelps, mother of Michael Phelps

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Pint-sized preschoolers nearly stole the show, but the spotlight rightfully belonged to the woman being honored in Padonia.

Debbie Phelps spent decades educating and helping children and teachers in Baltimore County. Now a new generation will attend a preschool dedicated in her name — the Padonia Learning Center Legacy School.

"Very humbling to be recognized for something that I've loved doing is teaching and learning. So it's quite an honor for me personally, very touching," Phelps said.

Phelps was surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and community leaders who gathered to pay homage to the educator who has done so much for others. She remembered her first job as an administrator in Baltimore County.

"I was their mother. I was their mentor. I was their aunt. I was her sister. I was everything to these kids, and we learned so much together. We traveled together," Phelps said.

When asked how she would be described during that time, colleague Christine responded simply: "A lifesaver."

Phelps was also known for being a standout parent. She raised three children — two girls and a son. That son grew up to become the most decorated Olympian of all time: Michael Phelps.

"When someone says you're Michael's mom, I'm like, yeah, and Hillary and Whitney. Being a mother, being a parent is very difficult at times, but it's very rewarding. So being the mother of Michael has given me many experiences and opportunities I would have had before," Phelps said.

With her own decorated career, she has written a book, hinted at writing a second and is now enjoying her new life as a retiree.

"You know, I spent 50 years in education from the classroom to central office to principal's office to boardroom. So I've had really a gamut of learning experiences in education but always centered around supporting kids and teachers. So, it's hard to let go," Phelps said.

But with her name on the building in Padonia, Baltimore County won't let Phelps go or be forgotten for all that she has done.

