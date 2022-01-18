Baltimore City teacher surprised on Good Morning America

BALTIMORE — Here's something good to know right here in Baltimore, a local teacher is getting a lot of assistance in keeping her students technologically up to date.

Robin Palomaresis is a teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary and Middle School in East Baltimore and today, Good Morning America celebrated her hard work.

She's been working to get the necessary tech to her school's students.

So the GMA crew gave her some assistance in the form of 40 iPads and $15,000.

"It just means that we have the resources to continue to do this work," she said. "Our teachers, our students are going to have the things that we need to continue to do this work we're just so lucky, I'm honored. Thank you so so much, thank you so so much."

Palomaresis teaches ESOL to kindergarten through second grade students.

Good Morning America is celebrating teachers and surprising them with gifts like this throughout January.