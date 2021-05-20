Baltimore City Public School students receive college scholarships through District Court art program

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Judiciary on Wednesday awarded more than $21,000.00 in college scholarships to seven Baltimore City Public School students who participated in the Courting Art Baltimore program.

Courting Art Baltimore was established in 2015 by the District Court. It's an art contest open to all Baltimore City public high school students.

“At the suggestion of someone involved in Courting Art, I brought the program to Baltimore and, with the help of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, we created Courting Art Baltimore with a focus on providing post-high school scholarships to our public school students,” said Baltimore City District Court Judge Halee F. Weinstein. “A lot of hard work and true collaboration have gone into making Courting Art Baltimore possible.”

This year, students were invited to submit paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on the theme “Baltimore Rising.”

Reproductions of the winning artwork will be on long-term display in the Eastside District courthouse.

In addition to scholarships, each of the 26 finalists received a $50 gift card and two received a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Here is a list of the seven lucky scholarship winners.