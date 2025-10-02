Babe Ruth's first-ever Baltimore Orioles rookie card hits the auction block

BALTIMORE — Happen to have a few million extra bucks laying around?

If so, you can bid on not only a piece of Baltimore history, but of baseball immortality.

We're talking about the first ever baseball card of the one and only George Herman "Babe" Ruth.

The Baltimore native, known to fans by his various nicknames such as "The Great Bambino" or "Sultan of Swat," actually began his professional baseball career as a pitcher right here in Charm City.

Currently up for auction is a 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card. Only 10 are known to exist, according to Heritage Auction house.

As of publishing bidding stands at $2.6 million. It's estimated to exceed $7 million.

Heritage says the card spent years on display at The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, just a fly ball from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

