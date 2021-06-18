Anne Arundel County Police Corporal bonds with student through dance parties

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — She was the School Resource Officer at Arundel Middle School when she first met Andrew and from there, they formed a special bond!

When the pandemic struck, Corporal Carpenter and Andrew were not able to hang out as much as they once did, but she took it upon herself to coordinate with his family for daily outdoor socially-distanced dance parties!

As restrictions began to lift, Cpl. Carpenter reached out to Andrew’s mom and offered to take him for a ride in her cruiser over to Bitty and Beaus, a local coffee shop supporting those with developmental disabilities and they had the most epic of dance parties! Check it out!

Cpl. Carpenter is now the SRO at Crofton High School where Andrew will be attending in fall!