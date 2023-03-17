"Angels in disguise": Family of cancer patient thanks child life specialists

BALTIMORE — She's just 4 years old, but has already dealt with a cancerous brain tumor.

Now, she's getting a second chance at life.

Mckensie Jay was diagnosed one year ago. She had surgery less than a week after being diagnosed. Now her treatments are done, and she is cancer-free.

"I knew this day would come but I didn't expect it to be like this," said her father, Marc Jay. "And it's good. That we can finally breathe."

Mckensie's release comes during Child Life Month, which celebrates the work of medical specialists that focus on child care.

Her dad added while it has been an up and down journey, the child life specialists at Sinai Hospital helped significantly.

"They are angels in disguise. They know how to work there.... They are able to take a bad situation and and make her feel at ease."

Child life specialists use play to help children understand what they're going through, and to cope with the impact.

They also keep their patients' morale up during treatment, with things like movie nights and parties.