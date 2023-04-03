A Maryland Astronaut will command NASA's upcoming Artemis II mission

BALTIMORE — A Marylander will command NASA's upcoming Artemis II mission.

Reid Wiseman is one of four astronauts set to venture around the Moon in an attempt to establish "a long-term presence for science and exploration."

Artemis I successfully completed an unmanned mission in December.

Wiseman and company will confirm whether the spacecraft's systems operate as designed with a crew aboard.

If successful, NASA plans to have astronauts return to the moon in 2025.

This will be Wiseman's second trip to space in his career.

In 2014 he was flight engineer aboard the International Station for Expedition 41, a 165-day mission that included two trips outside the orbital complex and almost 13 hours of spacewalking.

During that mission, Wiseman and his crew completed over 300 scientific experiments in human physiology, medicine, physical science, Earth science and astrophysics.

A 1993 graduate of Dulaney Valley High School, Wiseman earned a Masters degree in Systems Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in 2006.

He and his family still reside in the Baltimore area.

