9-year-old Baltimore girl taking a stand against bullying

Taking a stand against bullying
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:41:24-04

BALTIMORE — A young girl in Baltimore is standing up against bullying with a brand new business.

9-year-old Taylor Thomas was born with Spina Bifida. Bullies picked on her because of her disability, but she's taking her mother's advice and turning a negative into a positive.

"They will say I'm ugly, I'm the wheelchair girl...I can't do stuff, I can't walk," Taylor said.

Taylor says painting her nails makes her feel better. So she started a company, Lola Marie Polish.

She's making nail polish to empower others who might be bullied or in need of a pick me up!

"I want kids like me to feel confidence like I did when I was getting my nails done," she said.

Taylor's company has more than forty different vegan, cruelty free nail polishes. Her sales are also helping the Casey Cares Foundation.

