UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A new thrill ride is debuting this season at Six Flags America.

RipQurl Blaster is a water coaster that takes riders on a 557-foot adventure of twist and turns.

According to the park the ride features "three breathtaking drops, three AquaLucent hairpin turns, and a pitch-black wall-hugging helix finale before the final splashdown."

The new addition will be located in Hurricane Harbor.

Six Flags opens for the 2023 season on April 1, just in time for Spring Break.