11-year-old donates 200 items for returning students at Baltimore City schools

BALTIMORE — Students at a couple of City schools now have more PPE to keep learning and stay healthy.

We told you about Sha'Miyae Hinton-Knight a few weeks ago.

The 5th grader's mission was to collect school supplies, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for the students and teachers.

On Wednesday, she dropped off about 200 donations at Baltimore International Academy and Henderson Hopkins.

This is Hinton-Knight's latest outreach work.

She started a charity when she was 8. Since then, 'Gifted Hearts' has helped feed the homeless and helped spread holiday cheer with gift giveaways.