10,000 Glasses: Vision For Baltimore hits a milestone and expands its mission

BALTIMORE — A lot of groups talk about their "vision" for Baltimore, but one group, is actually giving vision to Baltimore.

Vision for Baltimore celebrated its 10,000th pair of glasses given to a student in Baltimore City public schools since it started in 2016. Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School students were the lucky recipients of pairs leading up the ceremonial 10,000th.

Johns Hopkins University also announced new research at the event from their Wilmer Eye Institute and School of Education. They've proven students who received glasses through Vision for Baltimore scored higher on reading and math tests.

University President, Ron Daniels says it can lift the program's mission to new heights:

"Now that we've got the evidence, it confirms our strong instincts. We've got to see this program get firmly anchored so that it's not just here in Baltimore but hopefully its a standard and expectation for what should be happening across the country. It's a really amazing thing 'cause its a program we can say we proved here in Baltimore, so we're not just making the city better, we're making the country better."

- Ronald J. Daniels, President, Johns Hopkins University

Vision for Baltimore also announced it will be expanding to serve 63 schools in Baltimore this year.

