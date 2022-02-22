Get a free full-size sample of Vicks PureZzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you are a parent who happens to be a member of P&G Good Everyday, you might want to log in and look for a limited-time free offer. If you aren’t a member, now might be an excellent time to sign up.

P&G Good Everyday is a rewards program powered by more than 60 Procter & Gamble brands such as Tide, Bounty, Dawn, Crest and Vicks. Right now, you can use the program to grab a free full-size 30-count sample of Vicks PureZzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies.

The gummies are specially designed for kids ages 4 and up. The company says they’re made using a unique blend of botanical essential oils, including lavender and chamomile, as well as a low dose (0.5 milligrams) of melatonin, all of which can support children’s natural sleep cycles.

Melatonin is a hormone that occurs naturally in the body and is essential for good sleep. The gummies are non-habit-forming and free from drugs, gluten, lactose and gelatin. Vicks PureZzzs Kidz Melatonin Gummies are berry flavored, so kids will be happy to take them.

The brand’s sleep experts recommend one to two gummies 30 minutes before bedtime. However, it is vital to check with your pediatrician before giving your child this or any other supplement.

Go to pggoodeveryday.com/signup/vicks-melatonin-sample and log in or sign up for a new account to get in on this freebie. You will be asked to provide your full name, mailing address and email address.

When you sign up for this rewards program, you will have opportunities to take quizzes, answer surveys and scan receipts to collect points, which you can redeem for rewards like gift cards, digital subscriptions and sweepstakes entries. P&G will also donate to causes you care about as you earn points.

There is a limit of one sample of gummies per household and the offer is while supplies last, so don’t wait too long. Once you provide your information, you’ll receive an email confirmation and your freebie will arrive in your mailbox in a few short weeks.

