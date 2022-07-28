Dash Released A ‘Tiny Chef’ Mini Waffle Maker To Benefit The No Kid Hungry Campaign

If you love helping a good cause as much as you enjoy a hearty, homemade breakfast, you’ll want to check out Dash’s newest mini waffle maker. The kitchen appliance brand teamed up with the creators of “The Tiny Chef Show” to design an exclusive waffle maker for Williams Sonoma.

The device is adorably decorated with illustrations of the little green culinarian, making it a fun and colorful addition to any kitchen. With the functionality you expect from any original Dash Mini Waffle Maker, it is reliable and easy to use. But it can also do something other appliances can’t: help end childhood hunger in the United States.

For eight years running, Williams Sonoma has conducted its Tools For Change fundraising program to benefit No Kid Hungry. The partnership has helped provide more than 160 million meals to kids to date. This year’s goal is to raise more than $3 million and help provide nearly 30 million meals to children across the country.

The fundraising efforts include limited edition products such as the Dash No Kid Hungry Tiny Chef Mini Waffle Maker. At $19.95, the waffle maker comes with a cleaning brush and a recipe book with vegan recipes in honor of the Tiny Chef, and 30% of the retail price will go to the Share Our Strength organization’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

It also includes a ticket to attend Tiny Chef’s Waffle School on Zoom. On Thursday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET, Tiny Chef’s friend Tyler Florence will host a class with plant-based mini waffle recipes from Tiny Chef’s kitchen. Some surprise guests will stop by, as well.

The Dash Tiny Chef Mini Waffle Maker can prepare 4-inch diameter waffles in just minutes. Just plug it in, wait for it to heat up, add your batter and close the lid. An indicator light lets you know when the waffle maker is ready to use.

The dual PFOA-free plates feature an upgraded premium nonstick surface that heats evenly, cleans easily and makes crispy, consistent waffles every time. Aside from traditional waffle batter, this Dash mini waffle maker can also cook many other ingredients, like shredded potatoes or cookie dough.

In addition to the Dash Tiny Chef Mini Waffle Maker, other No Kid Hungry products available at Williams Sonoma include a collection of spatulas, tea towels and treats. All the items feature designs from celebrities, culinary personalities, chefs and social media influencers such as Ina Garten, Lauren Alaina and Big Freedia.

No Kid Hungry spatulas, at $15.95 each, have beech handles made with wood from Forest Stewardship Council–certified forests. They are ergonomically shaped for improved comfort and control. The heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone spatula is safe to use with nonstick cookware and won’t chip, crack or absorb flavors and odors from food. The purchase of each spatula can help provide 40 meals.

In sets of two for $24.95, No Kid Hungry tea towels are made of durable, responsibly-sourced cotton twill. They have hanging loops to help keep them handy and have been tested and verified by a third-party lab to be safe from over 350 harmful substances. Each set of two tea towels can help provide 70 meals.

Treats in this collection include chocolate caramel fudge cookies, apple cookies and a dozen decadent cupcakes in a sampler from Georgetown Cupcakes. With flavors like Chocolate Caramel Swirl, Red Velvet and Pumpkin Cheesecake, this fall cupcake sampler will satisfy your sweet tooth while allowing you to do something sweet for kids in America.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of this year’s talented roster of celebrity artists and grateful for our partnership with Williams Sonoma, alongside its customers, to ensure every kid has the ‘tools’ and food they need to thrive now and in the future,” Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, said in a statement.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.