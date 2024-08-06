These companies will give you cash for your old electronics

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting the newest version of the iPhone is pretty sweet, but an upgraded gadget can come with a steep price tag. Luckily, though, there’s a simple way to ease some of that pain on your wallet. Instead of tossing your old phone or tablet into the junk drawer, get some cash for it.

You don’t even have to sell it yourself on Craigslist or eBay. There are a handful of gadget trade-in sites that make it seamless to get paid for your old devices.

Here’s how it works

You visit the company’s website, where you select the type of device you want to sell. The company spits out a cash quote and provides instructions for sending them the phone, tablet or computer.

Typically, you’ll be offered a check, a PayPal deposit or some other form of payment, such as a gift card. Your device may be worth $150 to $400, depending on its size, condition and other factors, such as whether it’s unlocked or tied to a specific service provider.

Where to trade in your old phones and computers

Walmart

Walmart’s Gadget to Gift Cards program, run by a service called CExchange, allows you to exchange phone, handheld gaming systems and e-readers for a store gift card. Head over to the program’s website and enter information about your device to get a quote for the trade-in value. Next, ship the device to Walmart (they’ll send you a printable, pre-paid shipping label). Staffers will evaluate the condition of your trade-in device, then send you an e-gift card within two to four weeks.

Gazelle

Gazelle accepts phones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers and other products. The company says it’s paid out hundreds of millions of dollars and has bought and sold millions of devices. Simply select your device, your service provider, the device’s storage capacity and its condition (defined as broken, good or flawless). Gazelle will make you an offer, then send you a free box and shipping label.

Amazon

You’ll get a 20% discount and Amazon gift card when you trade in your phone, tablet, laptop, video console, video games or books through the online retailer. Amazon also accepts cameras, music, movies, TV shows, wearable devices and other electronics. They’ll send you a pre-paid shipping label and email you a gift card balance within two weeks. If they don’t accept your items, they’ll ship them back, free of charge.

EcoATM

You’ve probably seen an EcoATM kiosk at a shopping mall or a grocery store near you. The kiosk uses a camera to judge the condition of your phone, MP3 player or tablet, then pays you cash on the spot. Visit the EcoATM website first for tips to get your device ready to sell.

It’s never been easier to get cash for your old phones, tablets and computers. Now, you have absolutely no excuses to not clean out that junk drawer — and make money while you’re at it!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.