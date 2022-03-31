Get 60% off hand soap at Bath & Body Works right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to stock up on candles, hand soaps, fragrance sprays and sanitizers, Bath & Body Works is offering a limited-time deal that will save you 30% on everything, plus free shipping on any purchase.

But the 30% off deal can be combined with current sales, so you’ll end up scoring even more than 30% off if you choose items that are already marked down. Because the shipping is free on any order, and no minimum purchase is required, even if you buy a single candle or single soap, you’ll get 30% and it will ship for free.

To get the discount and free shipping, simply use the promo code PRESENTS at checkout. We had some trouble getting the code to work in certain browsers, so if it doesn’t work for you, open a different browser on your phone or computer and try again.

You have until April 12 to use the code, but you may want to do so soon if you’re looking for specific scents that could end up out of stock or are combining the code with a current sale. While the code does work with sales, there’s a chance the sales will end before the code expires, so the deals may not overlap all the way to April 12.

Take a look at some of the deals you can get when you combine current sales and the coupon code:

Hand Soaps: 60% Off

You can get around 60% off hand soaps if you purchase six and use the code PRESENTS combined with a current sale. Regularly priced at up to $8.50, the soaps are currently 6 for $27, or $4.50 each (if you buy six). Combined with the code, the final price is $3.15 each, a savings of 62%.

Just some of the soaps you’ll find in the sale include new fragrances like Fresh Cut Lilacs and Pineapple Prosecco, which has scents of sparkling pineapple, bubbly prosecco and white nectarine.

Hand Sanitizer Sprays: $2.28

Regularly priced at $6.50, you can get hand sanitizer sprays for $2.28, a savings of $4.22. The sprays are currently on sale for $3.25, with the code saving you another 98 cents.

You’ll find a handful of fun summer scents to keep your hands clean and fresh this season, like Watermelon Lemonade, Pink Pineapple Sunrise and Kiwi Strawberry. The sprays contain nourishing aloe, 72% alcohol and kill 99% of germs.

Select Body Care: Buy 3, Get 1 Free, Plus 30% Off

Select body care is currently buy 3, get 1 free, so when combining that deal with the coupon code, you’ll save 30% on three items and then get a fourth for free.

There are more than 300 body care items included in the deal, from shower gel and body cream to fragrance mists. Scents include Japanese Cherry Blossom, Saltwater Breeze and the online-exclusive Honolulu Sun, which has scents of fresh island coconut, Pacific palm and driftwood.

Single-Wick Candles: 2 For $22, Plus 30% Off

Single-wick candles are currently priced at 2 for $22, or $11 each. Regularly priced at $15.50 each, you’ll be saving $4.50 before applying the code. After the code, each candle will cost just $7.70, a savings of $7.80 off the regular price.

Scents include Fresh Sheets, Iced Lemon Pound Cake and Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla from their new Easter collection.

New Butterfly Scent

While the full collection isn’t launching until April 4, there are already a handful of products for Bath & Body Works’ new Butterfly scent online that can be purchased with the 30% off code.

You’ll find the scent in a candle, body lotion, shower gel, hand soap and other products. The fragrance notes of the new scent include raspberry nectar, iris petals and airy vanilla, while the packaging features a gorgeous purple and blue butterfly.

Which Bath & Body Works products will you be stocking up on with the coupon code PRESENTS?

