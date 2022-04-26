Get up to 55% off at Great Wolf Lodge, including water parks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Planning your summer vacays? Right now, Groupon is offering a Great Wolf Lodge deal that will get you up to 55% off for 1- or 2-night stays at the family water park. But, you better move fast: The dates are going quickly!

A stay at Great Wolf Lodge offers much more than just a hotel room. Guests of the Great Wolf Lodge water park (which has 19 locations across the county including in Arizona, California, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland) each receive a water park wristband that gets them access to Great Wolf’s signature water slides and pools. Only guests of the Great Wolf Lodge property have access to the water park and its amenities, making lines shorter and ensuring both kids and kids-at-heart always have a blast.

To enjoy this amazing deal, go to Groupon and search for your desired Great Wolf Lodge location. Then choose from a 1- or 2-night stay, and from rooms like a queen suite to their themed Wolf Dens, which offers bunk beds in the Great Wolf Lodge decor. Regardless of your choice, the price will be slashed nearly in half, making this one of the most affordable ways to enjoy Great Wolf Lodge.

Can’t find the dates you want for Great Wolf Lodge on Groupon? Don’t worry, you can still get a great discount using the promo code ASPIRING on their booking website. You can save up to 30% on a 1-night stay, up to 40% on a 2-night stay, or up to 50% on a 3-plus-night stay. You must book by May 8 to enjoy this great deal, and the discounted nights must fall between April 25 to July 14.

In addition, you can save on your Great Wolf Lodge stay if you are a military or first responder family. With a valid ID at check-in, first responders and military guests get a 30% discount on their stay as part of Great Wolf Lodge’s Howling Heroes initiative.

