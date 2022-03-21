Here’s how to get $5 off at Panera in March

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If a savory breakfast sandwich and coffee drink would start your day right or a satisfying sandwich with a creamy side of soup could help get you through it, Panera Bread is the perfect place to go. And when you can get what you’re craving while keeping a few extra bucks in your pocket, that’s even better.

According to Hip2Save, you can save as much as $10 on your next Panera order when you pick up a mobile order or have your meal delivered.

To get $5 off any $20 order, go to Panera.com and start an order for pickup. When you check out, enter the promo code 5OFFPANERA.

Alternatively, go to Panera.com and start a delivery order. Use the promo code TENOFF at checkout to save $10 on any order of $15 or more.

Adobe

The codes are good through March 31, 2022, and the minimum order amount required must be met before taxes and any other fees are added. There is a limit of one redemption per customer or MyPanera member, and the offers are only valid at participating Panera locations.

If you want to save more at Panera and you love coffee or tea, you might want to join the bakery and cafe chain’s Unlimited Sip Club.

Adobe

For $8.99 a month, you can grab any size hot coffee, iced coffee or hot tea every two hours at any participating Panera during regular business hours. If you are in the cafe, you also get free unlimited refills.

And, through March 29, 2022, you get three months free when you start a new membership to the Panera Sip Club.

In addition, you also get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Plus, you can use the Panera app to save your favorite beverages for fast and easy ordering every time.

If you can’t get enough of the bakery cafe, here are a baker’s dozen more genius ways to save money at Panera.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.