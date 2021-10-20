You can get this $200 cordless wet/dry vacuum for $99 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been waiting to get a new vacuum until the right price comes along, we may have found the deal for you. Walmart has an online deal on one of its highest-rated wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and you can save $100 for a limited time.

The Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer normally sells for $199 on Walmart.com. However, right now, you can pick one up for just $99.

At that discounted price, you can pick up a second one as a gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.

The Tineco iFloor Wet/Dry vacuum allows you to ditch the broom, sweeper pad and mop when it’s time to clean up those inevitable messes. Now, when a spill happens, you have one cleaning tool to handle any job.

Thanks to a two-tank system built into the Tineco iFloor Wet/Dry Vacuum, you will spray the floor with clean water, and then the dirty liquids go into a separate tank, leaving your floor sparkling clean.

Because it’s cordless, you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet nearby. Simply keep the Tineco iFloor wet/dry vacuum in its storage base and it will always be ready to go whenever you need it and wherever you need it.

Another feature we like about this vacuum is its self-cleaning mode. Once you are finished with it, just put the vacuum back in its storage base and turn on the hands-free self-cleaning mode. This feature cleans the brush roller and internal tubes. We love the idea of never having to wring out a dirty mop again!

The Tineco iFloor wet/dry vacuum is safe to use on a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, vinyl, laminate, linoleum, tile and marble. You don’t have to worry about ruining your beautiful floors with this cleaner.

Head over to Walmart.com to take advantage of this $99 deal before the sale price gets swept away.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.