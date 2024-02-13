General Assembly considers expanding ignition interlock program

ANNAPOLIS — Imagine having to exhale into a breathalyzer attached to a camera on your dashboard before you start your car.

Well, this is under consideration in the General Assembly.

A new bill is being heard before the Senate that will require them to drive for 180 days with an ignition interlock device.

Simply put, if the device senses that drivers are too drunk to operate a vehicle, their car won't start.

The new bill patches a leak in Noah's Law that allows many first-time offenders to drive without the ignition interlock.