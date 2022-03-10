Harford County gas station may be most expensive in Maryland

BELCAMP, HARFORD COUNTY — The most expensive gas in the state may be at one station in Harford County. But it’s not stopping people from gassing up there.

For one man traveling across the country, the high prices aren’t stressing him out.

Komei Oka is now in Ocean City, New Jersey-- the tail end of a trip that began in San Diego.

He braved high gas prices to start a new job in the Garden state, driving 38 hours in a pickup, towing his wife’s SUV, both filled to the brim with all of their belongings.

That load saved Oka on moving costs. But it increased his gas expenses.

“I'm getting right now about 9 miles to the gallon towing about oh, I don't know, two and a half to three tons,” said Oka. “Every 2 to 3 hours we're stopping to fill up, and every fill up is about $100.”

He was one customer at the Shell station in Belcamp in Harford County. It’s right off I-95 in Belcamp. For a gallon of regular gas, it was $5.19 a gallon on Thursday. For Oka, it cost even more. His truck runs omn diesel, so he was paying $5.49 a gallon.

“I'm guessing it's probably better than still being in California,” said Oka. “Obviously I'm not driving almost one thousand miles a day but yeah. I mean I've got to get to where I'm going, so it is what it is.”

Oka said he has likely spent around $15,000 on gas for his trip.

“It's not particularly shocking, I mean it definitely hurts but again, it's just trying to get to the end of the road.”