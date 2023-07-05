Four people injured in Edgewood shooting, including two teenagers

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting occurred in Edgewood on Tuesday.

At 4:12 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Road reports of a shooting that was believed to have occurred in the area of Harr Park Court.

When they arrived, deputies discovered Rayvon Perry, 21, near the Royal Farms with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

After aid was administered, he was taken to a local trauma center.

Police say as the investigation progressed, three additional victims were identified as Cameron Ward, 21, and two teenage boys aged 17.

The investigation indicated a fight ensued, resulting in multiple gunshots.

Police say while the motive is unknown, it is believed that the victims and suspects were known to each other, and all victims were active gang members or associates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip-line at 410-837-7788.