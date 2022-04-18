This Foot Peel Mask Provides Soft, Smooth Results That Fans Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pedicures are at the top of my list of self-care indulgences. I love the way my tootsies look and feel after a good soak, massage and polish session. What I don’t love is the scrubbing required to get rid of dry, cracked skin.

Now don’t get me wrong: The results are worth it. However, I suffer from extremely ticklish feet. It’s so bad that I can barely stay in my seat while the nail technician sloughs off that unsightly skin. When I first saw videos of foot peel masks on social media, I knew I needed to try one. Especially since sandal season was right around the corner and my poor heels were sorely neglected.

Tricia Goss/Simplemost

I won’t lie. I was excited and a little nervous about trying Dermora Foot Peel Mask. In some of the videos I saw, people using similar masks showed an entire layer of skin shedding off their feet in one sheet. While this fascinated me, it also intimidated me a bit. But I decided to try the product despite my hesitation, and I am so glad that I did.

Dermora Foot Peel Mask is available on Amazon for just under $30. You can choose to buy 2-4 sets in a package, making the cost less than $7 a treatment. It comes in several different scents, including original, vanilla and jasmine. In addition, the brand advises using the peels no more than once a month, so one box can easily get through an entire season or longer.

The directions are straightforward and the masks are easy to use. My tip for simplifying the process is to do all the preparation before you begin and make sure you have enough time. First, make sure your feet are clean and dry. You might want to place a towel on the floor, especially if you put the masks on in your living room or bedroom. Next, open the package and remove the contents. Then, you will need to cut open the masks, which are essentially plastic “booties” with the mask ingredients on the inside. You will also need to open the package of stickers that will hold the masks in place on your feet.

Get comfy once you slip your feet into the masks and attach the stickers. You have to leave them on for one hour for the mask to work. It’s a great time to read a book or catch up on a show.

Tricia Goss/Simplemost

When the time is up, you just wash your feet, dry them off and go on about your life.

At first, I worried that they didn’t work. However, about a week in, my feet began to peel. For me, it wasn’t especially dramatic. I had some noticeable peeling, especially at first, but as time passed, I mostly noticed flakes of skin in my socks at the end of the day.

Tricia Goss/Simplemost

Dermora suggests soaking your feet for about 10 minutes a day if you want to hasten the process.

I am thrilled by the smooth, soft condition of my feet. My heels, which were cracked and dry, now look like I just had a pedicure. The sides of my big toes are soft and smooth as well. And it wasn’t painful or uncomfortable at any point. I plan to add a foot peel mask session to my calendar once a month along with my regular pedis so I can bypass the tickle torture.

Tricia Goss/Simplemost

The masks have an average 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with nearly 37,000 reviews. Amazon reviewers love the results and ease of use.

“These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin. I am amazed,” one reviewer wrote.

“The skin on my feet hasn’t been this sandal-ready since I was a teenager,” wrote another.

Have you ever tried a foot peel mask?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.