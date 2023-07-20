Floor & Decor to open third Baltimore County location

Floor & Decor, a major national retailer of flooring materials, is planning to open a store at the former Lion Brothers embroidery plant on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

A zoning hearing is scheduled for next week regarding the property, which is just north of Painters Mill Road.

Floor & Decor recently opened a store in Parkville. The company also just got a loan from the state and from Baltimore County to open a distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.

The company has more than 200 stores nationwide and is "a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories at everyday low prices" and "is one of Fortune’s 100 fastest-growing companies," according to its website.

The zoning hearing will be about the types of signs that can be placed on the building. It's set for 10 a.m. July 27.