FL Gov. DeSantis agrees to debate CA Gov. Newsom on Fox News

Republican contender for the presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has officially agreed to debate Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News.

During a Wednesday interview with Fox Newshost Sean Hannity, DeSantis expressed his enthusiastic readiness for the debate, stating, "Absolutely, I'm game. Just tell me when and where."

The news comes after Newsom challenged DeSantis to a "Red vs. Blue Debate" in June, when Hannity interviewed Newsom and asked him if he would debate the Florida governor.

"You would do a two-hour debate with Ron DeSantis?" Hannity asked. "Make it three," Newsom responded.

SEE MORE: DeSantis invites Harris to discuss Florida's Black history curriculum

Additionally, a spokesman for Newsom proposed that the debate take place in one of the three crucial battleground states: Nevada, Georgia, or North Carolina.

"Governor Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. Nov. 8 or 10—DeSantis should put up or shut up," the spokesman said in a letter obtained by NBC News. "Anything else is just games.".

Following his interview, DeSantis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to double down on his offer to debate Newsom.

"The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have," said DeSantis. "I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because I have the best vision for the future of our country."

While the exact date, time, and location are yet to be confirmed, it would air live on Fox News and be hosted by Hannity.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com