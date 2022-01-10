Over $13 million paid out during Maryland's first month of sports betting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland made nearly half-a-million bucks during the first month that sports betting was allowed at five of the state's casinos.

Sports wagering in Maryland officially opened for business in December 2021.

Gamblers bet a combined $16,552,430 between sports books at MGM National Harbor (opened Dec. 9); Live! Casino & Hotel (opened Dec. 10); Horseshoe Casino (opened Dec. 10); Ocean Downs Casino (opened Dec. 17); and Hollywood Casino.

RELATED: Maryland casinos prepare for launch of sports betting

A total of $13,382,430 was eventually paid out to winners, leaving the casinos with $3,128,660.

Of that, they contributed $469,297 to a variety of State public education programs. Each casino is required to contribute 15 percent of its taxable wins to the state.

Other locations are expected to offer sports betting sometime this year.