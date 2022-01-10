Watch
Over $13 million paid out during Maryland's first month of sports betting

John Locher/AP
Screens show sports and betting odds in the sports book as workers finish work at the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 16:50:31-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland made nearly half-a-million bucks during the first month that sports betting was allowed at five of the state's casinos.

Sports wagering in Maryland officially opened for business in December 2021.

Gamblers bet a combined $16,552,430 between sports books at MGM National Harbor (opened Dec. 9); Live! Casino & Hotel (opened Dec. 10); Horseshoe Casino (opened Dec. 10); Ocean Downs Casino (opened Dec. 17); and Hollywood Casino.

A total of $13,382,430 was eventually paid out to winners, leaving the casinos with $3,128,660.

Of that, they contributed $469,297 to a variety of State public education programs. Each casino is required to contribute 15 percent of its taxable wins to the state.

Other locations are expected to offer sports betting sometime this year.

