Finland Igloo Hotel Has Floating Huts That Can Be Used Year-round

If you’ve found the COVID-19 international travel restrictions tough, you’ll be ready for the trip of a lifetime as soon as traveling becomes a possibility again. How about adding an Arctic glass igloo to your wanderlust wish list?

Thanks to Arctic Guesthouse & Igloos, you can stay in a “floating igloo boat” on the shores of Lake Ranua in Finland. It’s the perfect spot to witness the Northern Lights (aurora borealis), a breathtaking natural phenomenon in which the night sky dances with dazzling lights created by collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere.

The glass igloo resort includes 10 fully mobile, floating igloo boats powered by electric engines (they can also be pulled by an ATV when the lake is frozen over). They have large windows to ensure amazing views of the scenic surroundings, and they come with a double bed, an ice fishing hole in the floor, a terrace with table and chairs during open water season and Wi-Fi connection — you gotta share those spectacular snaps to social media, right?

There’s also a separate space for your luggage, tea and coffee facilities, a small work desk, a Bluetooth panel for smart devices, USB charging ports and indoor temperature controls.

If you’re wondering how you eat and use the bathroom, don’t worry — each igloo has a food cellar under the floor and an “ecological toilet.” There are also separate bathroom facilities inside the resort’s bed and breakfast inn, where you can stay (from $55 per night) if you don’t fancy your own floating igloo boat.

Rates for the igloos vary by season, from 190 Euros ($228) per night in the summer to 290 Euros ($349) per night in fall and spring (prices include two guests sharing one igloo hut). The price includes a buffet breakfast inside the inn’s restaurant and access to the lakeside sauna.

It might be a little while before you can jump on a plane to Finland (at the time of publication, Finnish borders remain closed to non-resident foreign nationals entering the country), but this Arctic adventure is one trip you’ll want to add to your list of trips to take in the future.

