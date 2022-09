BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Family members of the infant have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An infant was left alone in a Southeast Baltimore alley on Thursday.

Someone found the child half-clothed in a stroller off the 1500 block of Broening Highway.

The infant was then dropped off at the Baltimore Police Department's Southeast District station.

Police are now in search of the parents or guardians of the child.

If you have any information, police ask that you call them at 410-396-2422.