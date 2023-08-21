This expandable hose is on sale for $12.99 (regularly $39.99)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This time of year marks the end of the summer gardening season, with fall yard maintenance on the horizon. As the summer months wind down, it’s an ideal time to get some great gardening and yard equipment deals.

If you’ve been looking to try an expandable water hose for your yard or garden, then you need to check out two sales on Until Gone for 25-foot and 50-foot expandable hoses. Both of them are marked 68% off their regular retail prices.

$12.99 (was $39.99) at Until Gone

The 25-foot expandable hose is currently on sale for just $12.99. You will save $27 off the regular price of $39.99 on this limited-time deal. If you click the dropdown menu, you can also choose the option for a 50-foot expandable hose for only $16.99, a $33 savings from the $49.99 original retail price.

As the website name indicates, this product is only available until it’s gone. Supplies go quickly on this deal site, so if you want to pick up a couple of these hoses, you’ll want to put them in your shopping cart immediately before the inventory disappears.

Both expandable hoses are new and made of lightweight, flexible material surrounding the inner tubing. Attaching it to your outdoor water spigot is simple, and the hose comes with connection adaptors to accommodate different sizes.

Once you turn on the water, the filled hose will expand to its full length, 25 feet or 50 feet, depending on your chosen size. The hose design prevents kinks, twists, and tangling with traditional garden hoses.

Then, once you are done watering and turn off the water, the hose will return to its smaller size for easy and convenient storage.

Get the 25-foot expandable hose at Until Gone for $12.99 (was $39.99) or 50-foot expandable hose for $16.99 (was $49.99).

