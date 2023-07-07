Evan Gershkovich's family reflects on his 100 days in a Russian jail

Friday marks 100 days since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia while on a reporting trip.

Russia accuses Gershkovich of spying. It's a claim the reporter, the Wall Street Journal and the U.S. government have denied.

Gershkovich's parents spoke with the Wall Street Journal about the frustrations of being unable to get their son back.

"There's absolutely nothing I can do even though I'd like the chance to do anything," said Evan's father, Mikhail Gershkovich.

The family said they have been able to keep in touch with Evan through letters. On two occasions, they traveled from the U.S. to Russia to see him in court. In June, by their surprise, they were able to talk to Evan, who was standing inside a glass box in the courtroom.

"I was just beside myself, so happy," Evan's mother, Ella Milman, said. "We were in deeply in our conversation, we were smiling and laughing and the guard brought me back to reality."

A Moscow court ruled in June that Evan Gershkovich must remain in custody until at least Aug. 30 despite Russian authorities failing to reveal any evidence they have against the journalist.

Russia's justice system reportedly has an acquittal rate of less than 1%, leaving Gershkovich's family with little hope that he will get a fair trial.

"I rely on President Biden's promise to do whatever it takes to bring Evan back," Milman said.

President Biden has stated that the U.S. government is "working every day" to secure Gershkovich's release. This week, the Kremlin stated that there have been talks about a possible prisoner swap. However, a spokesperson provided little details, nothing that they wanted to keep the talks private.

