Taylor Swift reveals ‘Red’ will be next re-recorded album, with release in November

Taylor Swift revealed Friday that the next album that she will re-record and release will be “Red.”

The new version of the album, which Swift first released in 2012, is set to be released on Nov. 19 of this year.

The Grammy-winning singer said on social media that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will feature 30 songs that were meant to go on the album, and one of them is 10 minutes long.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

“Musically and lyrically, 'Red' resembles a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphonic, wild, and tortured by memories past,” wrote Swift in her announcement.

“Red” represented a shift in Swift’s musical style. Her previous work was mostly country music, but this album featured pop and electronic elements.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to be in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way,” wrote Swift.

The release of this album will come less than a year after Swift put out another re-recorded album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” in April. It included a blend of some of her hit singles and songs that the public hadn’t yet heard. The same can be expected on the November album.

Swift has been re-recording her past albums since talent manager Scooter Braun and his company acquired the masters of much of the star’s early work.