'Shirley' for President

Oscar-winner Regina King is running for President. Well…she’s starring as Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to be elected to Congress as well as run for president.

Netflix’s upcoming film, “Shirley” which premieres on March 22nd, will follow the Brooklyn native on her journey to Capitol Hill. Audience members will have a front seat in seeing Chisholm remain undaunted in the face of criticism from her contemporaries in Congress and some detractors from her inner circle, during her 1972 presidential campaign.

"I'm paving the road for a lot of other people who look like me to get elected," King’s Chisholm says in the trailer.

Fierce. Fearless. First. SHIRLEY, starring Regina King, tells the story of Shirley Chisholm’s unprecedented run for president in 1972. Premiering March 22. pic.twitter.com/1OfW6XPzum — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Chilsom's legacy is King’s reason for producing “Shirley” with her sister Reina King.

“It was always a little disheartening for Reina and I to have so many people over the years of our lives not know who Shirley Chisholm was,” King said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “What she did was so pioneering. She was a true maverick and, you know, we use this term all the time, but she was a true first.”

King won’t be the only star on set though. The film is bringing heavy hitters such as Terrance Howard, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lance Reddick, André Holland, and more.

