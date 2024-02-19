Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

'Shirley' for President

Regina-King-SHIRLEY-netflix-010924-7-fc8c29edf4da4b3d8a94b1d74d2c886a.jpg
Glen Wilson/Netflix
Regina-King-SHIRLEY-netflix-010924-7-fc8c29edf4da4b3d8a94b1d74d2c886a.jpg
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 13:24:08-05

Oscar-winner Regina King is running for President. Well…she’s starring as Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to be elected to Congress as well as run for president. 

Netflix’s upcoming film, “Shirley” which premieres on March 22nd, will follow the Brooklyn native on her journey to Capitol Hill. Audience members will have a front seat in seeing Chisholm remain undaunted in the face of criticism from her contemporaries in Congress and some detractors from her inner circle, during her 1972 presidential campaign. 

"I'm paving the road for a lot of other people who look like me to get elected," King’s Chisholm says in the trailer.

Chilsom's legacy is King’s reason for producing “Shirley” with her sister Reina King. 

“It was always a little disheartening for Reina and I to have so many people over the years of our lives not know who Shirley Chisholm was,” King said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “What she did was so pioneering. She was a true maverick and, you know, we use this term all the time, but she was a true first.”

King won’t be the only star on set though. The film is bringing heavy hitters such as Terrance Howard, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lance Reddick, André Holland, and more. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices