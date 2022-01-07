Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94, reports say

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, has reportedly died.

He was 94.

The Bahamian-American actor's passing was first reported by Bahamian news outlets, citing the country’s minister of foreign affairs, Fred Mitchell.

According to NBC News, Poitier passed away on Friday.

The Hollywood icon broke numerous Hollywood barriers in the 1950s and 1960s, winning an Academy Award in 1964 for his role in "Lilies of the Field."

His most notable films include "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner" and "In the Heat of the Night."

Poitier also received accolades off the silver screen, having been a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy.

His cause of death has yet to be announced.