Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” has been breaking records — and now it could also help save a life.

The American Heart Association says the pop star’s new song “The Tortured Poets Department,” for which the album is named, has 110 beats per minute, which is the perfect tempo to follow for hands-only CPR.

"If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of 'The Tortured Poets Department,'" AHA said on X.

Hands-only CPR is executed with chest compressions when a person becomes unresponsive.

To perform it, place the heel of one hand into the center of a person’s chest, with your other hand on top of it, with finger interlacing, according to the American Red Cross. Hands should be up off the chest.

Your shoulders should be directly above your hands, and your elbows should be straight and locked, ARC says.

Push hard and fast for between 100 and 120 compressions per minute. You can follow the beat of certain songs, like “The Tortured Poets Department,” to help you stay on track.

The chest should return to its normal position after each compression.

Other CPR songs include “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, “Stronger” by Britney Spears, “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga and “Stayin’ Alive,” by the Bee Gees, according to First Response Training International.

Swift’s “TTPD,” which is her 11th studio album, had the largest streaming week ever for an album with 891.37 million, according to Billboard.