Moss to testify in Depp's libel lawsuit

FAIRFAX, Va. — Supermodel Kate Moss is set to testify Wednesday in the defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to People, Moss will appear via video link in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom.

During her testimony earlier this month, Heard brought up Moss while describing an alleged incident involving Depp and her sister in front of some stairs.

She said the altercation reminded her of a rumored incident where Depp allegedly pushed Moss down a flight of stairs when they dated in the 1990s, Newsweek and Vulture reported.

Since Heard brought up Moss, Depp's legal team will call the supermodel as a rebuttal witness.

Depp sued Heard in Virginia after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."