Michael Constantine, actor who played dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94

READING, Pa. — Actor Michael Constantine, who played the father character in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Constantine’s agent told Variety and CNN that the man died last week of natural causes.

Family members told the Reading Eagle that Constantine passed away on Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, surrounded by loved ones. He had reportedly been ill for several years, but the nature of his illness wasn’t disclosed.

Constantine is best known for his role as Costas “Gus” Portokalos, the Windex-obsessed father of Nia Vardalos’s Fotoula “Toula” Portokalos, in the 2002 romantic comedy about a Greek family. The film was a “sleeper hit” that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Constantine also appeared in the sequel, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.”

Vardalos honored her onscreen dad in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael,” wrote the actress and writer.

Along with that role, some may recognize Constantine from his role as a high school principal in the ABC comedy-drama “Room 222,” which aired in the late 1960s and early 1970s.