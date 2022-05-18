Mayor Scott Designates May 20th As Preakness Live Day

BALTIMORE, Md — May 20th isn't just Black Eyed Susan Day this year. Mayor Scott designated it as Preakness Live day in Baltimore City. The culinary, art & music festival features performances from Grammy award winners Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

It also highlights the impact of local culture across the pillars of music, art, fashion, food and sports...featuring both international and local Baltimore talent such as Brittney Spencer and Darin Atwater & the Soulful Symphony. In terms of food, local chefs will join celebrity chefs to showcase their culinary expertise. Additionally, unique art installations will be on display, curated by acclaimed Baltimore multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams.

Mayor Scott said on the event:

"Our culture is rich and it's a deep fabric. It is a strength that should be celebrated at all turns and we're changing the narrative as you can see by embracing an inclusive event that displays the great diversity within Baltimore."

Tickets start as general admission for $49 and go up to $175 for VIP access.