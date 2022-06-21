Mayer pleads for fans to support Montana flooding victims

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — John Mayer is asking for the public's help to support flood victims in Montana.

On Tuesday, the part-time resident of Livingston took his plea to his official Facebook page.

Mayer urged fans to help those impacted by the historic flooding, especially the communities that rely heavily on tourism.

"I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them," the musician said in his post. "If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston, Montana, or a town nearby."

Mayer, who's currently on tour with Dead & Co., said once he's back home from the tour, he plans some unique events that you wouldn't want to miss out on.

The historic flooding comes after the Yellowstone River swelled to its highest level in more than 100 years due to unexpected rain and rapid snowmelt.

The flooding damaged buildings and roads, leading park officials to close all entrances to Yellowstone.

No one was killed or injured in the floods.

Park officials hope to reopen the south loop on Wednesday.