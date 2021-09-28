Judas Priest postpones U.S. tour after guitarist hospitalized

Heavy metal band Judas Priest has postponed its U.S. tour so guitarist Richie Faulkner can recover from a medical issue.

In a statement posted on social media, the band announced that Faulkner was in the hospital due to "major medical heart condition issues."

It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour," the band announced. "In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery."

The band added that they'll update fans about rescheduled dates "as soon as we have any updates from his doctors."

They were scheduled to play shows this week in Colorado, Utah, and Washington.