Home of rocker Marilyn Manson searched in abuse investigation

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles. Detectives are investigating Manson for allegations of domestic violence that reportedly occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said. The domestic violence is believed to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:26:56-05

Authorities in California searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday as part of a probe into sexual assault claims.

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed they issued a search warrant on Mansion's home.

In February, the sheriff's office announced they were investigating the "Beautiful People" musician, whose legal name is Brian Warner, for alleged domestic violence that occurred between 2009 and 2011.

News of the sheriff's office's investigation came after Manson's actor Evan Rachel Wood publically came out against her ex-fiance accusing him of sexually and physically abusing her while they dated.

Following Woods' allegations, his record label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him.

The news outlet reported that other women have accused him.

In May, Manson was sued in federal court by “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, the news outlet reported.

