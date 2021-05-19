HBO Max releases first full trailer for ‘Friends: The Reunion’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — “Friends” fans got another glimpse at the show’s reunion Wednesday when HBO Max released the first full trailer for the special.

The two-minute clip starts with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer playing some kind of “Friends” trivia game.

In the video, the cast revisits some of the show’s most iconic moments and continues the debate over whether Ross and Rachel were on a break or not.

It appears that the cast will also read through old scenes, including from the episode where the crew discovers Monica and Chandler are seeing each other.

The trailer also reveals that some of the show’s recurring characters will be making an appearance during the special, including Maggie Wheeler who played Janice, and Tom Selleck who played Richard.

The reunion is set to debut on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, as well as the cast members.

