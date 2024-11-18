Get into 'Formation' Ravens fans, Beyonce to perform at halftime during the Christmas Day game

Watch Now
HOUSTON — A Super Bowl-worthy halftime show was announced for the Ravens Christmas Day game in Houston.

Beyoncé is set to perform songs from her "Cowboy Carter" album during haltime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game.

The Ravens retweeted the announcement this morning.

This is part of Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. It kicks off at 4:30 p.m. from NRG Stadium in Houston, Beyoncé's hometown.

"Cowboy Carter" is Beyoncé's first country album and it received 11 Grammy nominations. With these nominations, She became the artist with the most Grammy nominations ever with 99 total.

Beyoncé is no stranger to halftime shows. She headlined the Super Bowl in 2013. She also performed alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars during Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The last time the Ravens and Beyoncé were in the same stadium the Ravens went on to defeat the 49ers and win the Super Bowl.

