Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in system when he died, officials say

Taylor Hawkins
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Taylor Hawkins
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 13:45:10-04

Officials in Colombia said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died.

Colombia's attorney general announced in a statement Saturday they did a toxicological urine test and found traces of THC, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

News of the 50-year-old musician's death came just before the band was set to perform at a musical festival in Bogotá.

Emergency workers were called Friday after receiving reports of a patient suffering from chest pains. Still, after attempting to revive Hawkins, he was declared dead, local health officials said in a news release Saturday morning, NBC News reported.

The band announced the news of Hawkins' death in a statement on Friday statement, calling his death a “tragic and untimely loss.”

The attorney general said that an exact cause of death was not announced, but the National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to investigate, CNN reported.

