'Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical' arrives in Maryland

Posted at 5:17 AM, Jul 29, 2022
While he's best known for living in a pineapple under the sea, Spongebob Squarepants will call Maryland home for the weekend.

The musical adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon show has five performances this weekend with a 6 p.m. showing on Friday and two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The musical was nominated for 12 TONY Awards in 2017 including Best Musical and features songs from some of the biggest names in music including John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith and Cyndi Lauper.

